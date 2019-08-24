UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Terrorist Attack On Police Check Post

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 12:59 PM

Two killed in terrorist attack on police check post

Two people were killed in a terrorist attack on police check post in Drabin, area of Dera Ismail Khan

Dera Ismail Khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) Two people were killed in a terrorist attack on police check post in Drabin, area of Dera Ismail Khan.Terrorists attacked the police check post located at Darazinda MOR on the night between Friday and Saturday from different directions.

In retaliatory firing of police, terrorists fled the scene, however a private security guard of petrol pump died on the spot while three other servants including Sami and Peer Muhammad and conductor of passenger coach Banglu Khan sustained serious injuries as a result of exchange of fire.All were shifted to nearby local hospital for first aid where Sami could not survive while Peer Muhammad and Banglu Khan were under observation.According to police, 8 terrorists' were come on motorcycle to attack the check post.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Terrorist Fire Petrol Police Exchange Died Dera Ismail Khan Post All From Coach

Recent Stories

UAE tops Arab world in GEMS Maturity Index

52 seconds ago

Kuwait oil barrel at US$60.76

1 minute ago

Kashmiris want freedom at all costs: President Dr ..

2 minutes ago

5-year old child dies after falling into mainhole ..

2 minutes ago

Cricket: Sri Lanka v New Zealand Test scoreboard

2 minutes ago

Australia beat world basketball champions USA for ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.