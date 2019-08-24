Two killed in terrorist attack on police check post

Two people were killed in a terrorist attack on police check post in Drabin, area of Dera Ismail Khan

Dera Ismail Khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) Two people were killed in a terrorist attack on police check post in Drabin, area of Dera Ismail Khan.Terrorists attacked the police check post located at Darazinda MOR on the night between Friday and Saturday from different directions.

In retaliatory firing of police, terrorists fled the scene, however a private security guard of petrol pump died on the spot while three other servants including Sami and Peer Muhammad and conductor of passenger coach Banglu Khan sustained serious injuries as a result of exchange of fire.All were shifted to nearby local hospital for first aid where Sami could not survive while Peer Muhammad and Banglu Khan were under observation.According to police, 8 terrorists' were come on motorcycle to attack the check post.