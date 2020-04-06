UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In The Name Of Hounour In Oghi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 01:25 PM

Two killed in the name of hounour in Oghi

Husband killed his wife and paramour in the name of hounour at village Sharolian Union Council Sher Ghar of Oghi on Monday

According to the police sources, Abdul Qadeer resident of Sharolian tied the knot with a girl of the same village 18 months ago, the girl has also a relation with another man Javed son of Khanizaman resident of Lehal.

According to the police sources, Abdul Qadeer resident of Sharolian tied the knot with a girl of the same village 18 months ago, the girl has also a relation with another man Javed son of Khanizaman resident of Lehal.

After marriage the paramour of the girl many times came to the village with arms and threatened Abdul Qadeer, a few months ago a locals Jirga was also called to settle the issue and the elders admonished Javed not to come to the village.

Yesterday, Javed once again came and was leaving the village with the girl when Abdul Qadeer reached the spot, he opened fire on both and killed them at the spot and fled away from the crime scene.

Later police arrested him and registered a case of the double murder, police also shifted the dead bodies of both to the hospital where after completion of medico-legal formalities handed over to the families.

