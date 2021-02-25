Two killed in tractor-bike accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :At least two young men were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley near Larri Adda in Lahore early Thursday morning.

The accident was so severe that both the young men died on the spot.

Police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the site of accident and lifted the tractor-trolley with the help of a crane to retrieve the bodies, a private news channel reported.

Rescue sources said the identity of the deceased not yet known.

Meanwhile, police said the driver of the tractor-trolley managed to escape from the scene after the accident.