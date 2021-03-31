UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Train Accident In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:16 PM

Two killed in train accident in Muzaffargarh

Two persons including a woman were killed during a train accident near Kot Addu railway station here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed during a train accident near Kot Addu railway station here on Wednesday.

According to details, two unidentified persons including woman crushed under train to death near bypass Kot Addu railway station last night.

The Multan bounded train was coming from Kot Addu.

Police sources said that it looked suicide case apparently. However, the cause of death will be ascertained after interrogation.

Police have shifted the bodies at Tehsil headquarters hospital.

