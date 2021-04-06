Two killed in truck-bike collision

Two young men were killed in truck-bike collision in Miani police limit

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Two young men were killed in truck-bike collision in Miani police limits.

Police sources said on Tuesday that Adeel resident of Miani along with his friend Shahzaib was moving on a motorcycle on Miani-Sargodha road when a recklessly driven truck hit the motorbike from the rear.

As a result both riders died on-the-spot without getting medical assistance.

The accused driver fled from the scene.

Police handed over the bodies to heirs after completing legal formalities.