UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Truck-bike Collision

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:31 PM

Two killed in truck-bike collision

Two young men were killed in truck-bike collision in Miani police limit

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Two young men were killed in truck-bike collision in Miani police limits.

Police sources said on Tuesday that Adeel resident of Miani along with his friend Shahzaib was moving on a motorcycle on Miani-Sargodha road when a recklessly driven truck hit the motorbike from the rear.

As a result both riders died on-the-spot without getting medical assistance.

The accused driver fled from the scene.

Police handed over the bodies to heirs after completing legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Died Young From

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

21 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 team to leave for Bangladesh on 17 Ap ..

50 minutes ago

GEFCO UAE and DP World, UAE Region partner for car ..

51 minutes ago

Air France gets EU green light for 4 bn euro aid

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.