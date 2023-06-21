Two killed in truck, motorcycle collision in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :At least two youngsters were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a truck near Raiwind near Lahore on early Wednesday afternoon.

According to details, Rescue 1122 said that the accident occurred in Raiwind where a truck collided head-on due to over-speeding, killed two persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital, Rescue added.