Two Killed In Two Different Incidents In Hassanabdal

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Two killed in two different incidents in Hassanabdal

Two persons were killed in two different incidents in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station on Monday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed in two different incidents in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station on Monday.

In the first incident, a man was shot dead over old enmity in Pind Mehri.

Police while quoting the family of the deceased have said that Muhammad Fayyaz has old enmity with his relative identified as Saeed Ahmed, both exchanged hot words and out of rage, Saeed shot him on the spot and managed to escape.

Later the deceased body was handed over for burial after an autopsy at THQ Hospital Hassanabdal.

Police registered a case against the nominated accused and launched a haunt to arrest the fleeced suspect.

In the second incident, the body was found in water stream under Jablat Railway Bridge in the same police station limits.

Police sources said that some passersby spotted the body of the man floating in the water and informed police.

Police investigators believed that some assassinators strangled to death the man and later threw his body in the water channel to conceal the crime. Later the body was shifted to THQ hospital for autopsy.

The body was not identified till filing this report.

