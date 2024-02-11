Open Menu

Two Killed In Two Separate Incident In Swabi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Two people were killed and two others were injured in different incidents in Swabi District, Police Control Swabi said.

According to the report of Police Station Chota Lahore, the driver Mukhtiar, resident Jagannath was killed in a collision with a car on Udeena Lahore Road, while two people Shahzad and Mutasim of Chotta Lahore were injured.

Meanwhile, Arif’s head was severed from his body after being hit by the bolt of a flour machine in Bamkhel, Police said.

