FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Two people, including a boy, were killed in different incidents on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said a rashly driven vehicle hit to death a motorcyclist near Airport Chowk on Jhang road. The victim was identified as Kashif of Defense Paradise colony, College Road.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Faiz drowned in a canal while taking a bath near Pull Dingru,Sargodha Road.