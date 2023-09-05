Two killed in various incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Two people were killed in different incidents near on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said Ehsan of Chak No139-GB was travelling on his rickshaw when his rivals Yaseen etc intercepted him and tortured him with iron rods.

As a result, Ehsan received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Ashfaq Ahmad of Chak No 5-JB Kamal Pur, in his application, said Shehbaz, etc opened firing and seriously injured his son Hasan Raza over a minor dispute.

The injured died while shifting to a local hospital.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation, thespokesman added.