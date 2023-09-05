Open Menu

Two Killed In Various Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Two killed in various incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Two people were killed in different incidents near on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said Ehsan of Chak No139-GB was travelling on his rickshaw when his rivals Yaseen etc intercepted him and tortured him with iron rods.

As a result, Ehsan received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Ashfaq Ahmad of Chak No 5-JB Kamal Pur, in his application, said Shehbaz, etc opened firing and seriously injured his son Hasan Raza over a minor dispute.

The injured died while shifting to a local hospital.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation, thespokesman added.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Died

Recent Stories

Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Februar ..

Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on February

20 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat firs ..

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

1 hour ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch over INR 5.7m each

1 hour ago
 ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a H ..

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a Historic Tour to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico ..

Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

3 hours ago
 Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to pro ..

Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to electricity con ..

3 hours ago
 ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication e ..

ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

3 hours ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elah ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

4 hours ago
 UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan