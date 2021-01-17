Two killed in vehicle pile-up in Nawabshah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Dense fog led to pile-up of several vehicles on the Daulatpur Bypass in Nawabshah that claimed two lives and more then 20 injured on Sunday.

Rescue teams reached at the spot and started relief work, a private tv channel reported.

Dense fog has engulfed several parts of the country causing major disturbance in air, road and railway traffic especially in morning and evening hours.

Dense fog was reported at Daharki, Gambat, Pannu Aqil, Karamabad and Khairpur on Sukkur section of the motorway, the Motorway South Zone police stated.

Fog also covered the National Highway at Lahore, Pattoki, Okara, Sahiwal,Harappa, Cheechawatani, Mian Channu, Khaniwal and Multan.