UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Vehicle Pile-up In Nawabshah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 04:40 PM

Two killed in vehicle pile-up in Nawabshah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Dense fog led to pile-up of several vehicles on the Daulatpur Bypass in Nawabshah that claimed two lives and more then 20 injured on Sunday.

Rescue teams reached at the spot and started relief work, a private tv channel reported.

Dense fog has engulfed several parts of the country causing major disturbance in air, road and railway traffic especially in morning and evening hours.

Dense fog was reported at Daharki, Gambat, Pannu Aqil, Karamabad and Khairpur on Sukkur section of the motorway, the Motorway South Zone police stated.

Fog also covered the National Highway at Lahore, Pattoki, Okara, Sahiwal,Harappa, Cheechawatani, Mian Channu, Khaniwal and Multan.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Police Motorway Private TV Channel Vehicles Road Traffic Sahiwal Okara Nawabshah Sukkur Khairpur Pattoki Daharki Gambat Sunday

Recent Stories

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

13 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

43 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 23,586 new COVID-19 infections

2 hours ago

Thailand reports 374 coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

EGA finishes year with highest-ever rate of Emirat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.