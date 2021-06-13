Two killed in wall collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed when a wall of a factory collapsed near Sumundri road on Sunday.

According to police, two persons, who have yet to be identified, were passing through a street behind Alpha Fabrics near Samundri road when its wall collapsed due to strong wind.

Both the persons died on the spot.

D-Type police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Allied Hospital.