Two Killed In Wall Collapse
Sun 13th June 2021 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed when a wall of a factory collapsed near Sumundri road on Sunday.
According to police, two persons, who have yet to be identified, were passing through a street behind Alpha Fabrics near Samundri road when its wall collapsed due to strong wind.
Both the persons died on the spot.
D-Type police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Allied Hospital.