Two Killed Including Woman Over Land Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Two killed including woman over land dispute

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed and two injured over land dispute in Tehkal area, said police on Sunday.

Arshad and Asgher groups who were relatives, opened fire on each other and as a result Nadim and a woman at nearby home died on the spot while two passerby also injured in the incident.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital where their situations were stated stable.

The criminals escaped to flee. The police registered the case and started investigation.

