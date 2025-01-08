Open Menu

Two Killed, Lady DEO Injured In Lakki Accident

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Two killed, lady DEO injured in Lakki accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) At least two people were killed, and a woman was injured in a collision between a truck and a car in Darra Pezu on Indus Highway in Lakki Marwat district, Rescue 1122 informed on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson for Rescue 1122, the car of Ghulam Fatima, the Female District education Officer (DEO) of South Waziristan, collided with a truck in the Darra Pezu area. As a result, the driver, Alauddin, and clerk, Tamizuddin, died on the spot, while DEO Ghulam Fatima sustained serious injuries.

Rescue sources reported that the deceased, Tamizuddin, belonged to Landi Jalandhar, and Alauddin was from Dera Ismail Khan.

The injured DEO Ghulam Fatima was shifted from District Headquarters Hospital Lakki Marwat from where she was referred to Peshawar for further treatment.

