UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Many Injured As Toppled Oil Tanker Catch Fire

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Two killed, many injured as toppled oil tanker catch fire

Karak, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :At least two people were burnt to death and many injured when toppled oil tanker caught fire near Shahedan chowk at Indus Highway in Karak on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that nearby houses on the highway also caught fire.

The highway is blocked due to huge fire and long ques of vehicles have been stranded on both sides of the highway which connect southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkwa with Peshawar.

Police , rescue teams and the district administration officials have arrived at incident spot to carry out rescue operation. Fire bridge teams are busy extinguish fire so that road could be cleared for traffic.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Fire Oil Vehicles Road Traffic Karak Sunday

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

15 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab I ..

45 minutes ago

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima receives women ambassadors

2 hours ago

FAHR grants flexible working hours to mothers of n ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.