Two killed, many injured as toppled oil tanker catch fire

Karak, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :At least two people were burnt to death and many injured when toppled oil tanker caught fire near Shahedan chowk at Indus Highway in Karak on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that nearby houses on the highway also caught fire.

The highway is blocked due to huge fire and long ques of vehicles have been stranded on both sides of the highway which connect southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkwa with Peshawar.

Police , rescue teams and the district administration officials have arrived at incident spot to carry out rescue operation. Fire bridge teams are busy extinguish fire so that road could be cleared for traffic.