Two killed, many injured in Haripur roof collapse incident

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Two children were killed and many others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred near Haripur area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Rescue sources reported on Saturday.

According to details, few children were playing in a house located in the vicinity of Haripur district when suddenly the roof of their house fell on them.

As a result, two minor died on the spot.

The locals with the help of Rescue team managed to retrieve the bodies and injured from under the debris and shifted them to district headquarter hospital for necessary medical procedure.