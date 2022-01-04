UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, Many Injured In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Two killed, many injured in road mishap

Two people including a woman were killed, while many sustained critical injuries after dumper truck collided with motorbike-rickshaw in Kot Addu, rescuers said on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Two people including a woman were killed, while many sustained critical injuries after dumper truck collided with motorbike-rickshaw in Kot Addu, rescuers said on Tuesday.

The truck rammed into motorbike head-on at Pital Mor, resulting death of local named Umar, 25, son of Ghulam Shabir died on the spot while the woman Azra Bibi, 40, wife of Maqsood Ahmad breathed her last while being shifted to Nishtar hospital Multan by rescuers.

The man Ghulam Shabir, 55 father deceased Umar and Bilal, 12, son of another expired Azra Bibi received serious marks of injuries. They were rushed to THQ hospital Kot Addu for emergency treatment.

Rescuers informed local police and it had started investigation into the accident. Victims were stated to be belonged to Ameera Abad area of tehsil Kot Addu.

Related Topics

Multan Accident Police Died Wife Man Kot Addu Women

Recent Stories

Fifth spell of snowfall stuck life in Galyat and N ..

Fifth spell of snowfall stuck life in Galyat and Naran

28 minutes ago
 UK to Extend Pardon to All Past Convictions of Hom ..

UK to Extend Pardon to All Past Convictions of Homosexual Activity - Reports

28 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Decides to Increase Oil Production in Februa ..

OPEC+ Decides to Increase Oil Production in February by Planned 400,000 BpD - So ..

28 minutes ago
 Moutinho wants Wolves to kick on from Man Utd win

Moutinho wants Wolves to kick on from Man Utd win

28 minutes ago
 Chelsea boss Tuchel recalls Lukaku after interview ..

Chelsea boss Tuchel recalls Lukaku after interview apology

28 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses formulating of ADP 2022-23

Meeting discusses formulating of ADP 2022-23

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.