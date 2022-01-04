Two killed, many injured in road mishap

Two people including a woman were killed, while many sustained critical injuries after dumper truck collided with motorbike-rickshaw in Kot Addu, rescuers said on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Two people including a woman were killed, while many sustained critical injuries after dumper truck collided with motorbike-rickshaw in Kot Addu, rescuers said on Tuesday.

The truck rammed into motorbike head-on at Pital Mor, resulting death of local named Umar, 25, son of Ghulam Shabir died on the spot while the woman Azra Bibi, 40, wife of Maqsood Ahmad breathed her last while being shifted to Nishtar hospital Multan by rescuers.

The man Ghulam Shabir, 55 father deceased Umar and Bilal, 12, son of another expired Azra Bibi received serious marks of injuries. They were rushed to THQ hospital Kot Addu for emergency treatment.

Rescuers informed local police and it had started investigation into the accident. Victims were stated to be belonged to Ameera Abad area of tehsil Kot Addu.