Open Menu

Two Killed, Minor Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Two killed, minor injured in road accident

PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Two persons on Tuesday were killed and a child received injuries as a mini van hit a motor bike due its tire burst.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said the accident occurred at Bolki road.

He said that the rescue team shifted the bodies and the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

APP/zas/378

Recent Stories

National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA ..

National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..

22 minutes ago
 UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on G ..

UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

37 minutes ago
 March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

37 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new ..

AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks

37 minutes ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Googl ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Google Cloud Next 2025’ summit in ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King ov ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King over passing of former PM

1 hour ago
Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now ..

Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Meta to use public EU user content to train AI mod ..

Meta to use public EU user content to train AI models

3 hours ago
 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan