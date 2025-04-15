Two Killed, Minor Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 01:20 PM
PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Two persons on Tuesday were killed and a child received injuries as a mini van hit a motor bike due its tire burst.
The Rescue 1122 spokesman said the accident occurred at Bolki road.
He said that the rescue team shifted the bodies and the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.
