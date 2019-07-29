Two killed, minor injured in train accident in Sargodha

Two persons including a woman were killed while another sustained injuries in a train-motorbike accident in Silanwali police limits on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) -:Two persons including a woman were killed while another sustained injuries in a train-motorbike accident in Silanwali police limits on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Iqbal r/o Chiniot along with his wife Zainab (40) and Nephew Nouman Ali (8) was crossing railway track on a motorcycle near Chak 136/SB railway Phatak when Sandal Express hit them.

Consequently, Zainab received serious injuries and died on the spot while the other two sustained injuries and were shifted to THQ hospital where Iqbal succumbed to his injuries.

Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after necessary formalities.