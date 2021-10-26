Two killed, multiple injured in Ferozewala road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FEROZEWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :At least two persons were killed and multiple others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near NanSukh Chowk, Ferozewala tehsil of Sheikhupura district on Tuesday.

According to Rescue sources, a rashly driven trailer hit a passenger van passing through Nansukh chowk, resulted in killing of two persons on the spot.

The injured were being shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Further investigations are underway.