Two killed, nine hurt in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) At least two persons including driver and a woman were killed while nine of a family members sustained injuries due to collision between a mini van and a trailer near Khadar canal on Luddan road.

According to details, the incident took place when the mini van collided with a the trailer. The driver of the van, Muhammad Yaqoob and a woman named Shazia Yousuf, residents of Jhal Sial, lost their lives on the spot.

The van was carrying nine members of a family including two young children, all of whom sustained injuries. Emergency rescue teams arrived promptly at the scene and shifted the wounded to hospital.

According to hospital sources, the condition of two persons was critical.

All the victims were from the same family..

The trailer driver managed to flee the scene.

Fateh Shah Police took the vehicle into custody and launched interrogations.

APP/aaj