Two Killed, Nine Hurt In Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) At least two persons including driver and a woman were killed while nine of a family members sustained injuries due to collision between a mini van and a trailer near Khadar canal on Luddan road.
According to details, the incident took place when the mini van collided with a the trailer. The driver of the van, Muhammad Yaqoob and a woman named Shazia Yousuf, residents of Jhal Sial, lost their lives on the spot.
The van was carrying nine members of a family including two young children, all of whom sustained injuries. Emergency rescue teams arrived promptly at the scene and shifted the wounded to hospital.
According to hospital sources, the condition of two persons was critical.
All the victims were from the same family..
The trailer driver managed to flee the scene.
Fateh Shah Police took the vehicle into custody and launched interrogations.
APP/aaj
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIKhan police launch crackdown on motorcycle one-wheeling, racers3 minutes ago
-
Cattle lifter arrested3 minutes ago
-
Two killed, nine hurt in road mishap4 minutes ago
-
Capital Police picket firing: two attackers arrested in injured condition4 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab meets religious scholars, consults on arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)4 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds KP Police for successful operation against Khawarij Terrorists in Kohat4 minutes ago
-
DC Khairpur clarifies boat capsizing incident4 minutes ago
-
Kashmore police sent wanted daciot to hell; DIG Larkana4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur reviews polio campaign preparations14 minutes ago
-
Grand ceremony held in honor of retiring & course completing police officers14 minutes ago
-
Monthly EPI review meeting held in Sukkur24 minutes ago
-
Mobile clinic serving flood-hit in Shahbazpur34 minutes ago