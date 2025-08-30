Open Menu

Two Killed, Nine Hurt In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Two killed, nine hurt in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) At least two persons including driver and a woman were killed while nine of a family members sustained injuries due to collision between a mini van and a trailer near Khadar canal on Luddan road.

According to details, the incident took place when the mini van collided with a the trailer. The driver of the van, Muhammad Yaqoob and a woman named Shazia Yousuf, residents of Jhal Sial, lost their lives on the spot.

The van was carrying nine members of a family including two young children, all of whom sustained injuries. Emergency rescue teams arrived promptly at the scene and shifted the wounded to hospital.

According to hospital sources, the condition of two persons was critical.

All the victims were from the same family..

The trailer driver managed to flee the scene.

Fateh Shah Police took the vehicle into custody and launched interrogations.

APP/aaj

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

17 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

17 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

17 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

17 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

17 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

17 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

17 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

17 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

17 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan