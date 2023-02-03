UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, Nine Injured In Maidan Accident

Published February 03, 2023

Two killed, nine injured in Maidan accident

LOWER DIR, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) ::At least two people were killed and nine others injured when a double cabin mini truck fell into a ditch in Karburi area of Maidan tehsil here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 informed that a double cabin vehicle skidded off the road in Karburi, Maidan and fell into a deep ditch, killing two people and injuring nine others.

It said that four ambulances of Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and dead to Lal Qilla Hospital from where three critically injured were referred to THQ Timergara.

The dead were identified as Sikandar (35) and Mamroz (50) while the injured included Bacha Muhammad (36), Sabz Ali (34), Asghar (20), Roheda, wife of Sikandar (38), Bacha Ranra, wife of Sabz Ali (50), Sher Zada (10), Shah Faisal (111) and Shezada Umar (50). All the dead and injured belonged to Karburi village of Maidan, the Rescue 1122 added.

