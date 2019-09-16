UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Nine Injured In Road Accidents In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 02:50 PM

At least two persons were killed and nine others suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Atta Shaheed and Sahiwal police limits on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) -:At least two persons were killed and nine others suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Atta Shaheed and Sahiwal police limits on Monday.

According to Police, a loaded motorcycle rickshaw was moving on Faisalabad road when a recklessly driven dumper hit the rickshaw.

Consequently,a passenger Anwar Masih of chak 44/SB suffered critical injuries and died on the spot,while nine others including Ehsan, Shakeel, Ghulam Ali, Ramzan etc sustained injuries. However, the dumper managed to escape from the scene.

In another accident,a speeding driven truck hit to death a student Muhammad Umair at Sahiwal-Sargodha road near a local academy and fled.

The injured persons were shifted to DHQ hospital where the condition of three was said to be critical.

Police registered separate cases.

