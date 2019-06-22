UrduPoint.com
Two Killed Of Gas Suffocation In Coal Mine

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 06:35 PM

Two killed of gas suffocation in coal mine

Two laborers were killed and three other were injured due to gas suffocation in coal mine in Matan Kalan town of Winhar area here Saturday

CHAKWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Two laborers were killed and three other were injured due to gas suffocation in coal mine in Matan Kalan town of Winhar area here Saturday.

Those who were killed in the incident also included the owner of the mine.

The tragic incident took place when gas was filled due to constant use of power generator in the mine.

The bodies were recovered and injured were evacuated after hectic efforts for hours. The incident was occurred due to absence of safety devices in the mine. Raja Mubashir who was belonging to Kallar Kahar was among the dead while Munsif Khan was included in the injured persons.

