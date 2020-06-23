Two killed on accident in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Two people were killed and another sustained injuries in an accident on Monday

The Rescue 1122 said that a speeding bus hit a rickshaw on Lahore-Faisalabad Road.

As a result, Ashfaq of Chaku Mor 2 Chak and Liaqat Ali of Chak No.

534-JB died on the spot whereas Qazafi was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwalain a critical condition.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation while the driver fled.