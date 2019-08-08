Two killed on family dispute in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :A man shot dead his brother's wife and her brother over a family dispute in Syed Pur in Ugoki Police limits here on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, Irfan had a dispute with his brother's wife Shumaila and her brother Kashif. Today, the accused opened fire on Sumaila who died on-the-spot. After that he went to Dera of Kashif and gunned down him and fled.

The police registered a case against the accused.