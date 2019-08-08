Two Killed On Family Dispute In Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:20 PM
A man shot dead his brother's wife and her brother over a family dispute in Syed Pur in Ugoki Police limits here on Thursday
According to the police spokesman, Irfan had a dispute with his brother's wife Shumaila and her brother Kashif. Today, the accused opened fire on Sumaila who died on-the-spot. After that he went to Dera of Kashif and gunned down him and fled.
The police registered a case against the accused.