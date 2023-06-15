Two killed on honor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :A man killed his wife and younger brother on honor here at Daira Murad Dakhli chah area of Bhera on Thursday.

Police said that Zameer-ul-Hassan suspected that his wife Sumaira Bibi (28) and his younger brother Zaheer-ul-Hassan had a illicit relationship.

On the day of incident, Zameer gunned down both of them.

Police concerned along with Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Bhera for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.