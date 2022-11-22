Two Killed On Motorway-3
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2022 | 10:50 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed while another suffered injuries in road accident on Motorway (M-3) some 10kms away from tehsil Samundri on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122, an accident occurred when a speeding truck while overtaking was collided with a trailer truck.
Consequently, two persons --Sajid,35, (Driver) and Adnan, 28,(helper) were killed on the spot while one Rizwan s/o Shafi Muhammad 20, suffered injuries.
The victims were shifted to THQ hospital.