Two killed on Motorway-3

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed while another suffered injuries in road accident on Motorway (M-3) some 10kms away from tehsil Samundri on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, an accident occurred when a speeding truck while overtaking was collided with a trailer truck.

Consequently, two persons --Sajid,35, (Driver) and Adnan, 28,(helper) were killed on the spot while one Rizwan s/o Shafi Muhammad 20, suffered injuries.

The victims were shifted to THQ hospital.