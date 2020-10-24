UrduPoint.com
Two Killed On Road

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Two killed on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Two people were killed while one was injured in an accident in Johrabad police limits on Saturday.

The police said Amjad Ali of Bhaki village along with his friend Raheel was travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha- Khushab road when another speeding motorcycle coming from opposite direction collided with him.

As a result, Amjad and Rashid died on the spot while the Raheel sustained injuries.

The police have registered a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

