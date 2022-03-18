UrduPoint.com

Two Killed On Road

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2022 | 05:04 PM

Two killed on road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Two people were killed while another was injured in an accident on Gujranwala Road on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding tractor trolley full of bricks hit motorcyclists and they fell on the road.

Meanwhile, a trailer ran over them.

As a result, 35-year-old Sultan and 37-year-old Chand died on the spot while 35-year-old Mazharreceived serious injuries.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured to a local hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Died Gujranwala Rescue 1122

