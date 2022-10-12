Two killed on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Two people were killed while another was injured in two accidents near here on Wednesday.

Police said Muhammad Imtiaz was travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Lahore road when a recklessly driven truck hit it. As a result, Imtiaz died on the spot.

Meanwhile,motorcyclist Muhammad Asad was hit to death by a speeding car near RkhriBypass while his friend Muhammad Zaheer sustained injuries.