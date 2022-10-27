Two killed on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Two people were hit to death in an accident near Wahab Ada here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Muhammad Shan, 46, was travelling on a motorcycle with his friend Muhammad Tahir in Mela area when his motorbike collided with a speeding dumper near Wahab Adda.

As a result, the both died instantly while the driver fled.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital while police started investigation.