Two Killed On Road
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Two people were hit to death in an accident near Wahab Ada here on Thursday.
According to the Rescue 1122, Muhammad Shan, 46, was travelling on a motorcycle with his friend Muhammad Tahir in Mela area when his motorbike collided with a speeding dumper near Wahab Adda.
As a result, the both died instantly while the driver fled.
The Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital while police started investigation.