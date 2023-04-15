UrduPoint.com

Two Killed On Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 12:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Two people were hit to death when a motorcycle collided with a speeding dumper here on Saturday.

Police said Naveed and Saqlain were heading towards Sargodha on a motorcycle when their bike collided with a speeding dumper.

Resultantly, the both died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Police and the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies toa local hospital.

