SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Two people were killed in an accident in Hadali police limits on Thursday.

Police said Afzal, 45, and Faisal, 55, were travelling on a motorcycle when a speedingvan hit and killed them near Hassanwala bridge.

Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a local hospital for autopsy.