Two killed on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Two youths were killed in an accident in Atta Shaheed Police limits

on Wednesday.

According to police, Khurram Ali, 28, and Ali Arslan, 39, of 111 Pull area were

going to Sargodha when a recklessly driven bus hit their motorcycle on Sargodha-Bhulwal

Road.

Resultantly, the both motorcyclists died on the spot.

Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the DHQ hospital Sargodha.