Two Killed On Road
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A collision between two motorcycles and a car left two people dead
on Jaranwala-Satiana road on Thursday.
According to police, two motorcycles collided with each other near Jasuana Bungalow
on Satiana road and a speeding car hit them.
As a result, Asia Bibi and Abu Bakar of Chak No 28-GB died on the spot
while Qamar Abbas was injured.
