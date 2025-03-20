Two killed on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A collision between two motorcycles and a car left two people dead

on Jaranwala-Satiana road on Thursday.

According to police, two motorcycles collided with each other near Jasuana Bungalow

on Satiana road and a speeding car hit them.

As a result, Asia Bibi and Abu Bakar of Chak No 28-GB died on the spot

while Qamar Abbas was injured.