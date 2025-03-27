Open Menu

Two Killed On Road

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Two killed on road

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Two people were killed in an accident near here on Thursday.

The Rescue 1122 said three people on a motorcycle was traveling on Uch road when

a trailer hit them.

As a result, the man and his nephew died on the spot.

