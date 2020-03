SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :-:Two people were killed in different accidents near here on Sunday.

The police said Shabir Hussain was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing a road on Chawinda-Badiana-Pasrur Road.

In Daska, Usama was killed when a van hit his motorcycle while the police registered a case.