Two Killed On Road In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:14 PM
Two people were killed in various accidents near here on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in various accidents near here on Thursday.
The police said Abdul Manan of Chao No 276-JB was travelling on a motorcycle near Addah Sohal on Jhang Road when he collided with a trailer due to speeding and died.
Meanwhile, Irfan of Chan No 610-GB skidded off the road and suffered head injuries. He wastaken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.