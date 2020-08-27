Two killed on road in faisalabad

Two people were killed in various accidents near here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in various accidents near here on Thursday.

The police said Abdul Manan of Chao No 276-JB was travelling on a motorcycle near Addah Sohal on Jhang Road when he collided with a trailer due to speeding and died.

Meanwhile, Irfan of Chan No 610-GB skidded off the road and suffered head injuries. He wastaken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.