Two killed on road in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

Two persons were killed in a road accident here in the area of Dijkot police station early Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) -:Two persons were killed in a road accident here in the area of Dijkot police station early Friday.

According to police, a 50-year-old Asghar r/o Dijkot along with Zain Malik (18) was riding a motorcycle when a speeding van hit the two-wheeler.

The impact caused instant death of Asghar and Zain whereas the van driver managed to escape from the scene.

Police took both bodies into its custody and started investigation.