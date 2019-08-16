UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed On Road In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 seconds ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 03:20 PM

Two killed on road in Faisalabad

Two persons were killed in a road accident here in the area of Dijkot police station early Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) -:Two persons were killed in a road accident here in the area of Dijkot police station early Friday.

According to police, a 50-year-old Asghar r/o Dijkot along with Zain Malik (18) was riding a motorcycle when a speeding van hit the two-wheeler.

The impact caused instant death of Asghar and Zain whereas the van driver managed to escape from the scene.

Police took both bodies into its custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Road Accident Van From

Recent Stories

Speaker NA summons meeting of Parliamentary Commit ..

49 seconds ago

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BIS ..

51 seconds ago

Indonesian leader pledges to move capital city, bo ..

56 seconds ago

MMIDSP signs MoU with SHCC to promote infection co ..

6 seconds ago

French Companies Among Russia's Largest Foreign Pa ..

1 minute ago

Warsaw Says Yet to Decide on Participation in US-L ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.