FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Two people were killed in accidents here Saturday.

A police spokesman said that two motorcycles collided with each other near Chak No 214-RB. As a result, 70-year-old Fatima Bibi received serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital where she died.

Meanwhile, 70-year-old Allah Yar of Chak No 23-JB died in a hospital after receiving injuries in an accident.