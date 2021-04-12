Two killed on road in kasur

Two people were killed and four others injured in an accident near here on Monday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Two people were killed and four others injured in an accident near here on Monday.

According to the Rescue 1122, an oil tanker overturned near Bhunaiki Mor and a pile-up of vehicles occurred due to leakage of oil on the road in which Shehzad Maseeh and an unidentified woman died instantly.

The injured, including Husnain, Ayesha Bibi, Mrs Sarwar, were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Patoki from where they were referred to the General Hospital Lahore.