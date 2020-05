Two motorcyclists were killed in an accident on Depalpur Road near here on Wednesday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed in an accident on Depalpur Road near here on Wednesday.

According to the police, Muhammad Iqbal was on his way on a bike when another motorcyclist coming from the opposite side collided with them.

As a result, the both died instantly.