SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Two persons were killed in an accident in Midh Ranjha police limits on Wednesday.

The police said a van was moving towards Lahore on the motorway when a speeding vehicle collided with it.

Resultantly, Abdul Hameed and Shahzad died on the spot.