Two killed on road in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :-:Two people were killed in two different accidents here on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, an unidentified youth was killed after being hit by a donkey cart at Chowinda-Pasrur Road.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Bilal Mehmood was hit to death by a tractor-trolley near Sambrial.