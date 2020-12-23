UrduPoint.com
Two Killed On Road In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:58 PM

Two people were killed in two different accidents here on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, an unidentified youth was killed after being hit by a donkey cart at Chowinda-Pasrur Road

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Bilal Mehmood was hit to death by a tractor-trolley near Sambrial.

More Stories From Pakistan

