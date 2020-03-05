UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, One Hurt In Sperate Road Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 03:57 PM

Two persons were killed while one another sustained injuries in two separate road accidents on Thursday

RAJANPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while one another sustained injuries in two separate road accidents on Thursday.

According to details, 45 years old citizen namely Muhammad Akram was going somewhere riding on motorcycle when a speeding car hit him near.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and shifted to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Police arrested the car driver and started legal action.

In another incident, two motorcycle rickshaws collided each other near Nowshera Gharbi Town Jaampur area in which a person namely Pathan died on the spot while Muhammad Tariq sustained serious injuries.

The injured was shifted to THQ Jaampur.

According to police spokesman, the rickshaw drivers were relatives.

APP /ahj-sak

