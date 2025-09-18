Two Killed, One Hurt In Tragic Road Mishap In Burewala
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) At least two persons lost their lives and another was seriously injured in a road accident involving a speeding tractor-trolley and a car near Kot Ghulam Qadir in the jurisdiction of Luddan Police Station on Thursday.
According to rescue officials, three persons resident of Luddan — identified as Ramzan, Rehan, and Faheem — were traveling towards Vehari in a car when it collided head-on with an over speeding tractor-trolley. As a result, Ramzan and Rehan died on the spot, while Faheem sustained critical injuries.
Rescue 1122 team arrived promptly at the scene, provided first aid to the injured, and shifted him to District Headquarters hospital, Vehari for further treatment.
Upon receiving information, Luddan police also reached the site and have initiated legal proceedings into the incident.
APP/aaj
