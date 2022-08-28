UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, One Injured Due To Land Sliding At Stone Crushers Plant

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022 | 07:40 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Two workers of a stone crushing plant were killed when a portion of small hillock fell on them during quarrying at the stone crushing plants, police and eyewitnesses said here on Sunday.

The local people said, the workers of a stone crusher plant were busy in routine quarrying in near Salargah in limits of Taxila Police station when the landslide occurred, burying them alive.

Soon after the incident, people working in the nearby plants rushed to the site and started a rescue operation.

Two of the labourers identified as Jamal and Muzafar were died on the spot, while injured Sarfraz were retrieved from the debris and shifted to a hospital.

Later the bodies were handed over to heirs.

Taxila Police further investigating the case.

