Open Menu

Two Killed, One Injured In Accident Near Kot Chutta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Two killed, one injured in accident near Kot Chutta

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A speeding coach hit a motorcycle carrying three people near Basti Malana, Kot Chutta, on March 5, 2025, killing two on-the-spot and leaving one critically injured.

Rescue 1122 reported that their control room received an emergency call at 11:28 AM about the accident involving a coach traveling from DG Khan to Jampur.

Rescue teams promptly dispatched two ambulances and reached the scene within two minutes.

Officials confirmed that two victims, Mohsin (25) and Aqsa (20), died from fatal head injuries. Their bodies were shifted to THQ Hospital Kot Chutta for legal formalities. The third victim, Laila Bibi (45), who sustained severe head injuries, was rushed to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital in critical condition.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

11 minutes ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

11 minutes ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

56 minutes ago
 EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

56 minutes ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

1 hour ago
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

1 hour ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

2 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

2 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

2 hours ago
 Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 ‘Research and Development in Radiological Protec ..

‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan