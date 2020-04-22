UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, One Injured In Aurakzai Landsliding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:20 AM

Two killed, one injured in Aurakzai landsliding

Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a landslide that took place in Aurakzai, an area located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police reported on Tuesday

AURAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a landslide that took place in Aurakzai, an area located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, three persons of a family were living in a house located in the vicinity of Aurakzai district, when a heavy rock from the mountain fell on their house.

As a result, two persons of the same family identified as Abdul Malik (17) and Sulmana Bibi (21), died on the spot. The woman identified as Habiba Bibi also got injuries in this tragedy.

The locals with the help of police after retrieving the injured and dead from debris, shifted them to district headquarter hospital for necessary procedure.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Died Same Women Family From

Recent Stories

Postponement of Expo 2020 would give time to refle ..

6 minutes ago

Noble deeds of our front-liners will go down to an ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

1 hour ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago

Pirates Leave Benin's Waters Along With Hostages I ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.