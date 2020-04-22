Two killed, one injured in Aurakzai landsliding

(@FahadShabbir)

AURAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a landslide that took place in Aurakzai, an area located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, three persons of a family were living in a house located in the vicinity of Aurakzai district, when a heavy rock from the mountain fell on their house.

As a result, two persons of the same family identified as Abdul Malik (17) and Sulmana Bibi (21), died on the spot. The woman identified as Habiba Bibi also got injuries in this tragedy.

The locals with the help of police after retrieving the injured and dead from debris, shifted them to district headquarter hospital for necessary procedure.